iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.14.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
