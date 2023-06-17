iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

