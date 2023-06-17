iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Empowered Funds LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,199 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $100.44 during trading on Friday. 2,270,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

