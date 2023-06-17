IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $170.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $137.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,087.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,427 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

