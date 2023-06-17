Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.84

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 70261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHO. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.