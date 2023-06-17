Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSCD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.46. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

