Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

