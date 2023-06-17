Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

