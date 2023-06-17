Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
QQQM stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.