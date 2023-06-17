Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

