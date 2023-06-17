Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.37. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 140,259 shares changing hands.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 80,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

