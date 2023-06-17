Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.37. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 140,259 shares changing hands.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.