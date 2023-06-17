Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Invesco stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

