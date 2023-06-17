Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PID. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 659,229 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,658,400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PID stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.13. 164,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,222. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

