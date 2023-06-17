Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Cut by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 821,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after buying an additional 190,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 597,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.14. 81,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

