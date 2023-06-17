Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. 97,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

