Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 2.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,291,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,942,000.

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

