Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,668,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,144,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

