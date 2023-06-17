InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.