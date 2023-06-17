InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 112 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $235.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day moving average is $236.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

