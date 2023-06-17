InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $185.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

