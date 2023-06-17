InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $217.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

