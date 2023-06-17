InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,130 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.93 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

