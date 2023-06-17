inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

inTEST Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of INTT stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $269.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

