Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,700.00.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of IKTSY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Intertek Group has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $56.77.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

About Intertek Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.8454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Featured Articles

