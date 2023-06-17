Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IKTSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,700.00.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of IKTSY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Intertek Group has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $56.77.
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.