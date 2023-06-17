InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Down 40.2% in May

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in InterCure by 222.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.
InterCure Price Performance
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter.
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.
