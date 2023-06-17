InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Down 40.2% in May

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get InterCure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in InterCure by 222.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCR remained flat at $2.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,659. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter.

InterCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.