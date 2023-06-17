Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 3,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Intellinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Intellinetics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the Document Management and Document Conversion segments. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations.

