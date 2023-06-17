Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $78.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $44.91 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

