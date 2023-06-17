inSure DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $107,542.15 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $101.60 million and approximately $107,542.15 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,506.56 or 1.00010818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00377242 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $106,225.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

