Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

INSI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

