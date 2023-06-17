Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

