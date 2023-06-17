Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 33,999 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

Vacasa Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vacasa by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCSA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

