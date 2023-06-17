Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CMO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

SOFI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,592,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,728,410. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 496,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $347,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.