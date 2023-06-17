Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,684,122.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,207,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00.

IOT stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

