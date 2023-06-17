Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75.

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $211.80. 13,671,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 557.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

