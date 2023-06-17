Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Sells 6,366 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 591 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $23,043.09.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.