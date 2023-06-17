Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $16,339.11 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CFO David Day sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $16,339.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 461,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Day sold 16,066 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $174,798.08.

Magnite Stock Performance

Magnite stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 191,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Magnite by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 704,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 445,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.