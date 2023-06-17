Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells $73,024.92 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $73,024.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Barry Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, J Barry Morrow sold 11 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $71.39.

On Friday, June 9th, J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $76,910.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, J Barry Morrow sold 11 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $74.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,481,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 327,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 272,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 172,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

