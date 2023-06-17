Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $145,755.74 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTA opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $11,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

