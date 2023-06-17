Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 33,417 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.58 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.