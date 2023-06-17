Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

