Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Jun 17th, 2023

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

