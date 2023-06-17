Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.
ChargePoint Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.88 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 442.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 62.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.