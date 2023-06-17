Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 6,068 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prabuddha Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 412,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,241. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

