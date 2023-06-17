Insider Buying: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Purchases A$1,348,200.00 in Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.42 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of A$1,348,200.00 ($910,945.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fabrication factory materials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

