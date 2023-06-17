Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Director Acquires $117,123.60 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge acquired 44,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Bertrand Velge purchased 24,500 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $53,655.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge bought 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $22,531.11.
LifeMD Stock Performance
LFMDP opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.
