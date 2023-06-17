Insider Buying: Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider Buys £14,990 in Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) insider Robin George Williams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($18.76) per share, with a total value of £14,990 ($18,756.26).

Churchill China Stock Down 5.7 %

Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,410 ($17.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Churchill China plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,725 ($21.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,409.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,301.62.

Churchill China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $10.50. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

