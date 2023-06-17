InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

InPost Stock Down 5.1 %

INPOY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. InPost has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InPost from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

