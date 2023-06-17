Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inpex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IPXHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,205. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

