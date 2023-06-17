Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Short Interest Down 40.5% in May

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IOAC remained flat at $10.93 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Innovative International Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.78.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

