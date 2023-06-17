Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells 73,784 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INODGet Rating) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 59,010 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $684,516.00.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $457,967.51.
  • On Thursday, May 18th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $496,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 26,500 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $238,765.00.

Shares of INOD opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

