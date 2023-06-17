Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.3 %

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.69 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

