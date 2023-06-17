Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.25), with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.44).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,285.71 and a beta of 0.47.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

